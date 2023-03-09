Case lodged against ‘abduction’ of ex-CM adviser Zubair Khan

LAHORE: A case was registered against the alleged abduction of Zubair Ahmed Khan – the former adviser to Punjab Chief Minister (CM), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that ex-CM adviser Zubair Ahmed Khan was abducted by a group of armed men who fled in a car. The case was lodged at the complaint of Khan’s driver Muhammad Mubeen at the Race Course police station.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The complainant stated in the FIR that Khan reached his residence in the Gulnar Colony from the office where 10 to 12 unidentified armed men were present with two vehicles and three motorcycles.

READ: BOL TV’S SHOAIB SHEIKH ARRESTED FROM ISLAMABAD



The armed men pushed Zubair Khan into the vehicle at gunpoint and fled from the scene. According to the FIR, the men also gave life threats to the former CM’s adviser.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced which showed the moment Khan was being taken away by some men. Khan also performed responsibilities as the chairman of the CM’s complaint cell in Rawalpindi.

Comments