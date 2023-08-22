ACE raids residence of PTI’s Rai Hassan Nawaz

An anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team has raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Rai Hassan Nawaz and Rai Murtaza Nawaz in Chichawatni city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The residence of PTI leaders Rai Hassan Nawaz and Rai Murtaza Nawaz was raided by the ACE team in Chichawatni city of Punjab’s Sahiwal district.

The ACE spokesperson said that both politicians were not present at the residence at the time of the raid.

The PTI leaders were accused of establishing an illegal commercial market without paying the government fees with the nexus of the government officers. The illegal market caused heavy financial loss to the national exchequer.

A special court had issued arrest warrants for the accused PTI leaders.

Related: PTI’s Zartaj Gul booked in corruption case

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore booked another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) MNA over corruption charges.

As per details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team conducted raids for the arrest of PTI MNA Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi but could not arrest him.

The raids were conducted by the ACE special team which was formed for the arrest of Mian Shabir Qureshi.

The PTI MNA is accused of receiving commissions in various developmental projects and allotting contracts to his favorite contractors.