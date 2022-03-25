Additional contingents of Rangers, FC to be deployed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to summon additional contingents of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) for maintaining the law and order in Islamabad ahead of power shows of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties, ARY News reported on Friday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed chaired a high-level session to review the law and order situation ahead of public gatherings in Islamabad. The session was also attended by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

Rasheed said that public movement should not be affected due to the public gatherings in Islamabad. He directed the local administration to ensure that the public gatherings will be held at their venues.

READ: PDM, CAPITAL ADMINISTRATION DEADLOCK ON ISLAMABAD SIT-IN PERSISTS

It has been decided to summon additional contingents of police forces from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad, whereas, more contingents of Rangers and FC will be deployed in the federal capital to maintain law and order.

A control room will be established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the security arrangements of the political rallies besides keeping a close eye on all activities.

During the meeting, Dr Babar Awan said that the federal government will take constitutional steps to ensure the safety of the citizens.

NOC issued

On March 23, the local administration had issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 25 and 27.

The ruling party has been granted permission to hold its power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, whereas, JUI-F was permitted to organise its public gathering at the H-9 plot on strict conditions.

READ: OPP CRIES FOUL AS NA SPEAKER ADJOURNS NO-TRUST SESSION

According to the conditions set by the local administration, political parties organising power shows in Islamabad shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens and adjoining areas.

The participants of the public gatherings will not be allowed to block any road including the arterial roads Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Highway/Expressway and Murree Road.

It read, “The permission is for public rally and permission for of sit-in is not granted. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully.”

Anti state, anti-religious, or anti ideology of Pakistan slogans or speeches will be banned, whereas, the effigy/flag of any political or religious party shall not be burnt. Moreover, weapons, firearms of any kind shall not be taken at, near the venue of the power shows.

In case of violation of any of the above terms and conditions, the organizers shall be liable to face legal proceedings and NOC shall automatically stand cancelled.

Comments