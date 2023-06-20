‘Adipurush’ producers apologize to Nepal for ban reversal

Producers of the Indian film ‘Adipurush‘ apologized to Nepal over a controversial dialogue to get its ban reversed.

The dialogues of the film, including the claim of Janaki/Sita to be the daughter of India, had caused outrage in Nepal, which led to the ban on Indian cinema in over 17 theatres of the capital city Kathmandu as well as Pokhara.

“Three days ago we had called upon the makers of ‘Adipurush‘ to remove the objectionable section that shows Janaki as an Indian woman,” the mayor said. “Defence of Nepal’s sovereignty, independence, and self-respect is the first duty of all Nepalese governments, non-governmental organisations and Nepalese citizens.

“No Indian film will be allowed to be screened in the Kathmandu municipality area till the time this objectionable part is removed from the film.”

Adipurush producers, in the apology letter, stated that they never intended to hurt the sentiments of the people of Nepal.

“At the outset, we would like to apologize if we have hurt the sentiments of the people of Nepal in any way… It was never intentional or deliberate to cause disharmony for anyone.”

For the unversed, the makers faced the wrath of angered audiences for the ‘pedestrian’ language used in the retelling of the mythological epic. The writer of the film Manoj Muntashir got a security cover from Mumbai police after citing a threat to his life amid the rows.

“Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life,” an Indian news agency quoted the officials, adding that the cops are currently investigating the matter.