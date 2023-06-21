‘Adipurush’ ticket price slashed as box office collection drops

Things are getting worse for the Indian mythological film ‘Adipurush‘ as makers slashed ticket prices to INR150 amid decrease in box office collection.

‘Adipurush‘ was doing well at the box office despite the controversy four days into its release with a worldwide collection of INR375 four days into its release.

The domestic box office collection dipped to INR16 crores and INR10.7 crores on June 20 and June 21 respectively. The five-day domestic box office collection was INR247.8 crores.

The makers have slashed the ticket prices to INR150 to boost sales. The new prices will be applicable on June 22 and June 23.

The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer – which is the retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana – has stirred controversy over dialogues. It faced the wrath of angered audiences for the ‘pedestrian’ language used in the film.

The writer of the film Manoj Muntashir got a security cover from Mumbai police after citing a threat to his life amid the rows. The lines in which Janaki/Sita was called India’s daughter led to the movie’s ban in Nepal.