Administrator Karachi announces Aladin Park to be opened for public soon

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr Saifur Rehman has announced to construct Aladin Park and vowed to open the recreational area for the Karachiites soon, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Administrator Karachi Dr Saifur Rehman visited the site of Aladin Park and announced to expedite construction of the public park. He told the media that the relevant departments were instructed to expedite the construction of the park.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had completely demolished the illegal shopping mall and club at Aladin Park in June last year following the orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

The Supreme Court (SC) had ordered to stop all commercial activities in a bid to restore Aladdin Water Park to its original shape.

The orders had been passed by the Supreme Court bench headed by former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the case related to the shopping centre and club near Aladdin Water Park at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) started the work at the park site with its own resources. He added development work was commenced at Sharea Faisal in the first phase.

To a question, Dr Saifur Rehman said that Sindh Solid Waste Management is working well.

Yesterday, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) cancelled all unauctioned charged parking contracts following the orders of Karachi Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman.

A notification was issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) regarding the cancellation of all unauctioned charged parking contracts. In the first phase, the contracts of six parking sites were cancelled.

the Sindh government appointed Dr Saifur Rehman as the new administrator of Karachi after accepting the resignation of Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The notification of the new Karachi Administration was issued by the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department.

The ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had agreed to nominate Dr Saif ur Rehman for the Karachi Administrator’s slot.

