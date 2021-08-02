Afghan delegation meets Islamabad police chief at Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The Afghan delegation has held a meeting with the Islamabad police chief in connection with the investigation into the alleged abduction of the Afghan envoy’s daughter, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Afghan delegation headed by Director-General (DG) Security and Border Affairs Hassan Faizi has met Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police at the Foreign Office (FO) today.

The Afghan delegation members include two intelligence officials, Abdul Wahab and Ahmedullah, whereas, the Islamabad police chief was accompanied by superintendent police (SP) and assistant superintendent police (ASP) City.

The IG Islamabad apprised the Afghan team regarding the investigation report of the incident, said sources, adding that the probe team will also meet the police investigation team on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the Afghan team has arrived in Pakistan to probe into the alleged kidnapping of its envoy’s daughter in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that the police is ready to respond to the Afghan visiting team.

The minister said that we have completed our investigation into the alleged kidnapping case, but the Afghan team can interview taxi drivers if they want.