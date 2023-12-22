Afghan nationals involved in terror activities in Pakistan: Report

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Report (CTD) report revealed the involvement of Afghan nationals in terror activities across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to CTD report, 92 arrested terrorists for their alleged involvement in terror incidents in two years were Afghan nationals whereas terrorists of Afghan origin carried out 50 terror attacks in 2023 across Pakistan.

The report stated that Afghan terrorists were also involved in 19 terror attacks in 2022 and 14 extortion incidents were assisted by Afghan Nationals whereas 10 of them have been arrested.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police foiled a terror bid by arresting two hardcore ‘Afghan-trained’ militants from Karachi.

According to In-charge CTD Khurram Waris, the arrested terrorists were planning to attack the Karachi-Rohri train.

The members of a banned outfit identified as Ashraf aka Achoo and Zeeshan Hameed were also planning to abduct a fruit dealer from interior Sindh and shift him to KP, the CTD in charge said.

Explosives were also confiscated from the arrested terrorists who got ‘training from Afghanistan’ about bomb-making. Further investigation from the terrorists was underway.

Following the deadly attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan and claimed by a terrorist group affiliated with the TTP, Pakistan delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan Interim Government calling for the investigation and strict action against the perpetrators.

In this connection, the foreign secretary called in the Chargé d’Affaires (Cd’A) of the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche in the context of Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan’s security forces post in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan.

The attack, whose responsibility has been claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), resulted in multiple causalities, including the martyrdom of 23 security personnel, a Foreign Office statement said.