‘Afghan-trained’ militants arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Thursday foiled a terror bid by arresting two hardcore ‘Afghan-trained’ militants from Karachi, reported ARY News.

According to In-charge CTD Khurram Waris, the arrested terrorists were planning to attack the Karachi-Rohri train.

The members of a banned outfit identified as Ashraf aka Achoo and Zeeshan Hameed were also planning to abduct a fruit dealer from interior Sindh and shift him to KP, the CTD in charge said.

Explosives were also confiscated from the arrested terrorists who got ‘training from Afghanistan’ about bomb-making. Further investigation from the terrorists was underway.

Pakistan has been repeatedly asking Afghanistan to take action against the banned TTP, which is attacking Pakistan, but Kabul is failing to take prompt action against them.

On Wednesday, Pakistan authorities foiled a bid to smuggle ‘US-made weapons’ from Afghanistan by seizing a truck loaded with onions at the Torkham Border.

As per details, the US-made weapons, left in Afghanistan after the departure of the forces were attempted to smuggle to Pakistan, concealed in the onion sacks.

Upon checking by the Pakistan Customs and the security forces personnel, the weapons concealed in the onion sacks were recovered.