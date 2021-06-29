Afghan situation can affect Pakistan, warns Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday has warned that the Afghan situation can affect Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In his informal talk with the media persons upon arrival at the Parliament House to attend the budget session of the National Assembly, Former President and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said the situation in Afghanistan taking a dangerous turn after the withdrawal of the US troops.

Afghan situation can affect Pakistan, he added and underlined the need to discuss the situation.

Replying to a question, Asif Ali Zardari demanded of the government to take house into confidence over relations with Israel.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking in ARY News’ program Bakhbar Savera had said opposition parties had been calling on the government to take them into confidence on reports about allowing the US to use Pakistan’s airbases for cross-border military action after American troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Read more: MPS TO BE BRIEFED ON US AIRBASES TO END SPECULATIONS: QURESHI

We are going to convene a meeting of the National Assembly’s Committee on National Security on July 1 after the budget 2021-22 is passed today to put an end to the opposition’s speculations about the issue, he said and added opposition and treasury members have been invited to attend the session.