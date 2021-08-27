Afghan Taliban asks women employees of health ministry to resume duties

KABUL: A spokesperson of the Taliban spokesperson issued a statement on Friday, asking women employees at the health ministry of Afghanistan should return to their duties.

Women health workers have been asked by the Taliban to resume duties and ‘they will face no impediment to performing their duties from the Islamic Emirate’, a spokesperson said in a statement today.

The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that all women employees of the Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate in the centre and provinces have been advised to attend work regularly.

READ: MUSIC WILL NOT BE ALLOWED IN PUBLIC: TALIBAN

Afghan Taliban continued their struggle to re-establish basic services in the country after sweeping into Kabul on August 15.

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, in a wide-ranging interview with ARY News, spoke about issues ranging from the formation of a government in Kabul, concerns about women’s rights to how the Taliban would navigate the economic crisis that the war-ravaged country finds itself in after the US and IMF tranches dry up.

“It has been almost 12 days since the Islamic Emirate entered Kabul. We have seized control of all areas, restoring peace and normalcy,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.

READ: TALIBAN ISSUE NEW WARNING

Addressing concerns about women’s rights, he said the Taliban would provide women all the rights based on Islam. “We are trying to create an environment conducive to women’s education, work and employment.”

He said the incoming government would restore the banking and tax collection system, strengthen the country’s economy through agriculture and trade, and try to free all the reserves and things that have been frozen or seized.

“We want a government in Afghanistan that is strong and based on Islam and which all Afghans are part of. We are working on it and wait until we succeed in forming a strong and stable government,” he explained.