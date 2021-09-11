Afghanistan’s Kandhar gets new policing system under Taliban

KANDHAR: Afghanistan seems to be limping back to life after the Taliban takeover of the war-ravaged country late last month.

In what can be described as a semblance of order, the group have put in place a policing system in Kandhar with multiple check-posts set up and over 3,500 personnel deployed to maintain the law and order in the city.

Also Read: MINISTERS, GOVT OFFICERS JOINED OFFICES IN AFGHANISTAN: ZABIHULLAH MUJAHID

“We are here for people’s service and security”, said Haji Baba Moulvi, a member of the group, who has been appointed as in-charge of one of the check-posts, speaking to ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“People are happy here after the formation of the Islamic Emirate,” he said.

“No theft or robbery has been reported since. All people are living peacefully.”

Also Read: ‘CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT’ WITH AFGHANISTAN IMPERATIVE FOR ENDURING PEACE, STABILITY: COAS

To a question, Moulvi explained that they check identity cards and other travel documents of people to make sure no foreigner enters the city to play havoc with its peace.