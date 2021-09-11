Afghanistan’s Kandhar gets new policing system under Taliban

KANDHAR: Afghanistan seems to be limping back to life after the Taliban takeover of the war-ravaged country late last month.
In what can be described as a semblance of order, the group have put in place a policing system in Kandhar with multiple check-posts set up and over 3,500 personnel deployed to maintain the law and order in the city.
“We are here for people’s service and security”, said Haji Baba Moulvi, a member of the group, who has been appointed as in-charge of one of the check-posts, speaking to ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif.
“People are happy here after the formation of the Islamic Emirate,” he said.
“No theft or robbery has been reported since. All people are living peacefully.”
To a question, Moulvi explained that they check identity cards and other travel documents of people to make sure no foreigner enters the city to play havoc with its peace.