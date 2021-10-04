After long, PIA resumes flight operations for Kuwait starting biweekly

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finally resumed its Kuwait operation after it was allowed to operate in the Sultanate after a ban for a long time due to Covid among other reasons, ARY News reported on Monday.

The national flag carrier will start operations biweekly after the months-long ban Kuwait had imposed on it and its pilots even as Kuwaiti air services continued operations in Pakistan.

CEO PIA Arshad Malik thanked the aviation minister and the aviation secretary for materializing the ban-lifting.

In tit for tat move, CAA restricts flight operations of Kuwaiti airlines

Earlier last month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requested Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation to allow PIA to resume flights to and from the Gulf state.

“While our national air carrier has been vehemently pursuing operating flights to/from Kuwait, approval for the same has not been granted by your esteemed Authority and our letter has also not been responded to,” a reminder sent to Kuwait’s aviation regulator by CAA read.

PIA barred from operating flights for Kuwait

“In cognizance of the spirit of reciprocity, it was our desire that your esteemed Authority may approve the requested flight operation of PIAC to/from Kuwait especially in the backdrop of the utmost facilitation that has been extended by Pakistan CAA to Kuwait designated airlines despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

