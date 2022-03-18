Afzal Dhandla: PTI MNA rejects rumours of staying at Sindh House

BHAKKAR: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla has rejected the media reports of his stay at the Sindh House, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a video message, PTI MNA Afzal Dhandla said that the media reports are baseless that are claiming his stay at the Sindh House amongst other dissident lawmakers.

He said that he is present in his constituency and all reports aired on social media and other mediums were wrong. Dhandla said that he was not lured of a position or money for taking a side in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

READ: DETAILS OF ‘DEAL’ BETWEEN PML-N, DISSIDENT PTI MNA EMERGE

“The current [political] situation is worse and I cannot keep myself away from it. For the no-trust move, I will make a decision in accordance with my conscience and public interests instead of showing greed or accepting pressure to use my vote.”

The PTI lawmaker said that he has close political and family relations with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and they remain in contact.

Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla is an elected MNA of PTI from NA-98 (Bhakkar-II) constituency.

MNAs at Sindh House

A number of ruling party lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced publically for being aware of their presence there.

READ: MNA RAJA RIAZ’S TELEPHONIC CONVERSATION WITH VOTER GOES VIRAL

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us and we will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are also present with them. He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

Comments