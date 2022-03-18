MNA Raja Riaz’s telephonic conversation with voter goes viral

A telephonic conversion between estranged PTI MNA Raja Riaz and a PTI voter from his constituency has gone viral.

The anonymous caller, who is probably a PTI voter, can be heard voicing his concerns over Raja Riaz’s presence in the Sindh House.

The caller demands Raja Raiz to resign from his seat if he is not happy with the government rather than supporting the no-confidence motion.

Raja Riaz can be heard saying that the PTI government had given them nothing and they have been rendered idle for the past 3 years.

The caller responded by demanding him to resign and contest elections rather than casting his vote against the Prime Minister.

He adds that people voted him under PTI and Imran Khan’s narrative and he has sold their votes to Asif Ali Zardari.

The audio call ends with the estranged PTI MNA saying that he is going to resign soon. Riaz had already announced in an interview on March 17 that he plans to resign form his seat immediately after the motion of no-confidence.

