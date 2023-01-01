Ahsan Iqbal says technocratic govt cannot be successful

SHAKAR GARH: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has rejected notion of a technocratic government, saying that it cannot be successful, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to journalists in Shakar Garh, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader asserted that a technocratic government cannot be successful as technocrats can only provide support to the government through their expertise.

“[Former president] Pervez Musharraf also ruled the country for nine years with the help of technocrats,” Ahsan Iqbal said, adding that they cannot only be government advisers, not rulers.

He also lambasted the rumours being spread of same styled government in Pakistan, saying that some technocrats were always ready to become ministers and advisers.

“A political government is required for economic reforms,” Ahsan Iqbal said, adding that long-term policies were needed to steer the country out of crisis.

“There is a need to increase exports to restore the country’s economy”, he maintained, adding that friendly nations were also lending a helping hand to stabilize the country’s economy.

Read More: Technocrat setup to draw strong public reaction: Ali Muhammad Khan

Earlier in 2022, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Mandokhail claimed that his party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not accept a technocratic government.

Qadir Mandokhail, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’ today, said that there is no mention of a technocrat setup in the Constitution. “PTI will not accept a technocrat government nor it will be accepted by PPP.”

The PPP lawmaker said that not a single political party would accept a technocrat setup in the country. He admitted that technocrats are working in different sectors and they used to influence the decisions.

Comments