Qadir Mandokhail says ‘PPP, PTI to not accept technocrat govt’

The Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistan People’s Party Qadir Mandokhail claimed on Wednesday that PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not accept a technocrat government, ARY News reported.

Qadir Mandokhail, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’ today, said that there is no mention of a technocrat setup in the Constitution. “PTI will not accept a technocrat government nor it will be accepted by PPP.”

The PPP lawmaker said that not a single political party would accept a technocrat setup in the country. He admitted that technocrats are working in different sectors and they used to influence the decisions.

READ: IMRAN KHAN’S FACILITATORS STILL PRESENT IN ONE INSTITUTION: BILAWAL BHUTTO



He said that he had already predicted that Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved despite the announcement of the PTI chief Imran Khan.

Mandokhail questioned how can someone believe the PA dissolution claims by Pervaiz Elahi when he is influencing all decisions of the opposition.

He said that the NA speaker had approved the resignations of 11 lawmakers on the basis of evidence.

Regarding the Punjab governor’s denotification order, the PPP lawmaker said that the legality of the notification was accepted by the court. He said that the governor’s order for the vote of confidence was not nullified.

READ: PUNJAB CM VOWS TO RESOLVE BUSINESS COMMUNITY’S ISSUE ‘ON PRIORITY BASIS’



He clarified that the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s order regarding the denotification of the Punjab cabinet but was not nullified.

Regarding the merger of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement factions, Qadir Mandokhail said that there is not to worry about the unification of the MQM factions. He added there is nothing wrong even if MQM factions are being unified under the leadership of the party founder.

He claimed that Imran Khan has talked much more than the MQM founder.

Comments