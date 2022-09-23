Aima Baig gets support from Pakistani celebs amid cheating accusations

Singer Aima Baig received support from her fellow celebs amid the cheating accusations from British model Taloulah Mair.

Aima Baig, who was accused of cheating former fiance Shahbaz Shigri with ex-beau Qes Ahmed, broke the silence on the matter on Thursday. While Shigri remained tight-lipped about the matter, both Baig and Ahmed issued their public statements on the controversy and made some shocking revelations about Mair. read more

Following the statement by the ‘Do Bol’ singer where she discussed being ‘depressed and traumatized’ due to the whole controversy, her fellow showbiz celebs stood up in support of the performer.

Sharing a screengrab of the news article about Baig on her Instagram stories, VJ turned actor, Anoushey Ashraf wrote, “Just saddened to see someone’s private matter go public in such terrible taste.”

“No one needed to hear any of this,” she further added. “Two people decided it wasn’t working out, and that’s that.” Hinting at Mair in her post, Ashraf further penned, “The one making videos and putting her down is showing us a clear reflection of what is within them.”

“Hate, negativity and vengeance, are things no human should harbour. Sending you love, Aima. Being in the public eye isn’t easy, I’m sorry someone decided to wash their dirty laundry in public. Stay strong.”

Baig was further consoled by model and TV show host Mathira, who shared one of the recent Instagram posts of the singer on her stories and noted, “I’m so sorry @aima_baig_official [for] what people made you go through.”

She added, “This is disgusting how people just jump and make a tamasha (drama) out of someone’s personal life.”

Mathira called out social users for discussing someone’s personal lives just because they are celebrities. “Being a celeb does not mean people don’t have a personal life. Everyone pls give Aima and Shahbaz a break, it’s their personal matter.”

“It’s weird how that girl accused her guy. Then they’re both sitting and recording the call. All I think is that they wanted fame and drama. People need to chill out. Stop putting people’s mental health [at] stake.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig announced break-up with her ex-fiance Shahbaz Shigri earlier this month. Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri exchanged rings back in March 2021 and continuously made headlines with their romance and heavily cheesy Instagram odes to each other, before parting ways after a year and a half.

