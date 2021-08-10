Air Arabia starts Faisalabad flights

FAISALABAD: Air Arabia has started its flight operation to and from Faisalabad as the Emirati airline’s first flight landed at the city’s airport on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

The flight with 26 passengers on board arrived at the Faisalabad airport from Abu Dhabi.

The flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute upon arrival.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) green-lighted Air Arabia to operate flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan.

CAA officials said the low-cost Emirati airline (Air Arabia) would operate two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Multan and another two flights between Abu Dhabi and Faisalabad.