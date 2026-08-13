NEW DELHI: Air India will begin mandatory substance testing for all pilots on ​Thursday, expanding checks beyond regulatory requirements days ‌after a pilot involved in a serious mid-air incident tested positive for marijuana, according to an internal memo.

The tests will ​screen for substances and medications prohibited under ​aviation regulations and will be conducted alongside training ⁠sessions at the airline’s Gurugram academy, after flights ​at briefing centres and offices, or at locations designated ​by pilots’ home bases.

Pilots at budget subsidiary Air India Express will also be tested.

Air India did not immediately respond to ​an email seeking comment. Existing rules require airlines ​to randomly test at least 10% of their flight crew for ‌psychoactive ⁠substances each year.

“We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further,” Air India said in the memo, adding that the initiative was intended to ​uphold safety ​standards and ⁠provide reassurance to passengers and other stakeholders.

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The move comes as authorities investigate an ​August 4 incident involving an Air India ​Airbus ⁠A320neo flying from Phuket to Delhi that suddenly lost about 300 feet (91 metres) of altitude during cruise.

The flight’s ⁠captain ​tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory ​drug test, according to a source familiar with the matter.