AJK elections 2021: PTI clinches LA-16 Bagh seat after re-polling at four stations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Mir Akbar has emerged victorious on the LA-16 Bagh 3 seat of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, whose results were withheld for re-polling on four polling stations, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Sardar Mir Akbar bagged 23,561 votes, whereas PPP’s Sardar Qamaruz Zaman obtained 23,267 votes.

The voting on the polling stations numbers 42-134-3-135 and 136 was conducted today that was halted on July 25 after a scuffle between the workers of the political parties contesting the polls.

Read More: AJK ELECTIONS 2021: PTI BAGS 25 SEATS TO FORM NEXT GOVT

PTI secures simple majority in AJK election

The unofficial results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clinched victory on 26 seats, securing a simple majority needed to form government in the region.

Read more: AJK ELECTIONS 2021: POLITICAL ACTIVISTS SCUFFLE DURING POLLING IN BAGH

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remained the biggest opposition group after it secured 11 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference bagging one seat.

The contest between the political parties was for 45 seats of the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)