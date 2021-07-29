AJK elections 2021: Voting at four polling stations of LA-16 Bagh underway

MUZAFFARABAD: Voting at the four polling stations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly seat, LA-16 Bagh on Thursday begun under tight security measures, ARY News reported.

The voting on the polling stations numbers 42-134-3-135 and 136 is currently underway that was halted on July 25 after a scuffle between the workers of the political parties contesting the polls.

As many as 2,380 voters are registered in the aforesaid four constituencies in LA-16 Bagh. Tough competition is expected between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

On Sunday, Polling in four constituencies of Bagh was stopped after a scuffle between political workers of the contesting parties during Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

The brawl broke out between the political workers in Barri Gehal area of Bagh. Due to aerial firing, the polling was stopped in the constituency, while eight political workers were injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

PTI secures simple majority in AJK election

The unofficial results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clinched victory on 25 seats, securing a simple majority needed to form government in the region.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remained the biggest opposition group after it secured 11 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference bagging one seat.