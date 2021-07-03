AJK polls: Bilawal to begin second phase of election campaign on July 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will begin the second phase of the election campaign on July 5 ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s campaign will comprise four power shows as PPP schedules its first rally in Kotli College Ground on July 5 in AJK. The PPP chairman will meet party leaders on July 6 and later address a rally in Rawalakot on July 7.

PPP will hold its third power show on July 8 at Boys Degree College of AJK’s Haveli District and the fourth rally on July 9 in Mirpur District.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has also finalised its election strategy in AJK polls. Sources told ARY News that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif declared Maryam Nawaz a guarantee of success in AJK polls.

Sources added that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will address rallies in those constituencies where the party candidates are likely to face a tough fight.

Whereas, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Senior VP Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will address rallies in the constituencies where PML-N candidates can win the poll easily.

Maryam Nawaz is expected to depart for taking part in the PML-N election campaign in AJK on July 7 to begin the campaign from July 8, sources added.

The preparations of the political parties have expedited to contest AJK Legislative Assembly elections following the announcement of its schedule by the region’s chief election commissioner.

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

The CEC said that 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes in the forthcoming elections, adding that 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.