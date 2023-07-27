Ali Muhammad Khan released from jail after 80 days

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been released from Central Jail Mardan after 80 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan secured bail in a case related to his arrest under 3 MPO.

A two-member bench of Justice Aijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan took up the plea of PTI leader. After initial arguments, the court approved bail of Ali Muhammad Khan and ordered his immediate release.

The court also summoned deputy commissioner Mardan to the next hearing of the case on August 8.

Following the PHC directives, Khan was released from jail and he went away in a vehicle without being arrested again today.

On July 25, the PTI politician was re-arrested for 8th time from Mardan soon after his release on bail under 3 MPO.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.