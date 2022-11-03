Ali Zaidi says ‘Rana Sanaullah, Faisal Vawda should be interrogated’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Zaidi said Thursday that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and former PTI leader Faisal Vawda should be interrogated after the gun attack on Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Ali Zaidi gave the statement while visiting THQ Hospital Wazirabad to inquire about the health of admin manager Rashid and DG Hamza who got injured in the gun attack on PTI long march.

“Rana Sanaullah had given a statement about the bloody march and today, it happens. First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against Sanaullah and some friends who talk nonsense. Women and children are also travelling in the PTI long march. PTI workers are not like Saulat Mirza, Uzair Baloch and Gullu Butt.”

Zaidi said, “Imran Khan, Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha received bullets in the attack. Those personalities who gave threats to PTI leaders are the people of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

“Rana Sanaullah should be interrogated about why it is a bloody march. Our party president from Karachi was tortured but not a single road was blocked nor election was postponed. We are willing to be within the legal boundary.”

He expressed suspicions that more than one person was involved in the firing incident. “We will not let Sanaullah leave Islamabad. I will hold consultations with Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar soon.”

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.

