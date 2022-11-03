JIT should be constituted to hold transparent probe: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday urged the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to hold reliable and transparent probe into the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan during the long march, ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a joint press conference after the gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan during the long march.

The interior minister strongly condemned and expressed deep sorrow over the firing incident in which Imran Khan got injured. He said in politics, response to political opponents is given through speeches and press conferences.

“We believe in tolerance and respect. Unfortunately, the politics of maligning opponents started a few years ago. We are political people and condemn violence in politics. PML-N has also become a victim of those people who believe in violence.”

Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the whole leadership of the ruling political party expressed sorrow over the gun attack on Imran Khan.

The interior minister praised the bravery of the PTI worker who caught the attacker. He said that police took the suspected attacker in custody who was captured by the PTI worker.

He said that the federal authorities sought a report from the Punjab chief secretary and Inspector-General (IG) Punjab police into the firing incident. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif orders the Punjab government to immediately submit the probe report.”

“A JIT should be constituted to keep the investigation process reliable and transparent. Punjab government is given assurance of full coordination to investigate the incident. We have also requested the Punjab government to form a JIT.”

He said that the slain citizen Moazzam was attending the PTI long march along with his children. Moazzam lost his life in firing restored to by the attacker when a PTI worker was trying to capture him.

“Who is responsible for this negligence? Is it the responsibility of the Punjab government or the federal government?”

The interior minister said that the First Information Report (FIR) is very important. The statement of the accused should be made part of the FIR and the video recording of the suspect’s testimony should be released on the media.

He asked the PTI leaders to seek resignation from the Punjab chief minister as there is no connection between the leaked confessional video and the federal government.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.

