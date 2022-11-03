Injured Imran Khan expected to spend night in hospital

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is likely to spend the night in hospital after getting injuries in a gun attack on his container during the long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan is expected to spend the night at Shaukat Khanum Hospital following the doctors’ advice.

The orthopaedic surgeon said that the medical team started the procedure for Imran Khan’s wound. The surgeon added Khan sustained a severe injury on his leg.

However, according to PTI central leaders, Imran Khan’s life is out of danger.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital CEO Dr Faisal Sultan told ARY News that a medical board comprising senior doctors were treating Imran Khan. Dr Sultan said that Khan received a bullet wound on his right leg.

He added that some parts of the bullet are still visible in the X-ray report. The PTI chief will be discharged from the hospital after complete treatment, Dr Sultan concluded.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.

