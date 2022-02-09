HijabRow: Bollywood celebrities condemn extremism, support Muskan

Bollywood celebrities showed support to Karnataka Muslim girl Muskan who single-handedly confronted the Hindu extremist mob to protect her right of wearing a hijab.

Actor Swara Bhasker stated that the event depicted the sad state of the country’s affairs.

Richa Chadha, retweeting Swara Bhasker’s statement, mentioned that parents should raise their sons better.

The Fukrey star termed the mob as ugly and cowards and the event was shameful. The Pink star went on to say that the extremists would be jobless and penniless and has no sympathies for them.

Kamal Haasan said that the event is sparking unrest in the country.

“A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful (sic),” he wrote.

Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni heaped praise on the woman’s courage and called her a lioness.

Muskan, speaking exclusively with ARY News about the incident, said the group started chanting Jai Shri Ram as soon as she entered the college in Bangalore city of the Bangalore state. She admitted to not being scared and started chanting Allahu Akbar on the face of the mob.

The girl said that the majority of the mob that heckled her was of outsiders only a few were students of her college, however, the college staff supported her.

Muskan vowed to fight the mob and continue wearing hijab. She also thanked the people supporting her.

She said that she enjoys the support of her teachers, friends and the police.

