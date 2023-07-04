Allegations against Nawaz Sharif: London police summon Tasneem Haider

LONDON: The London police have summoned Tasneem Haider, who claimed to be a spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, after he accused PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of being involved in murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the counter-terrorism police will interview Tasneem Shah in mid-July for two continuous days over the allegations he levelled against Nawaz Sharif.

Sources claimed that an interpreter will also be provided for Tasneem Shah during the investigation.

Read More: Tasneem Haider alleges ‘video of Arshad Sharif’s murder sent to Maryam Nawaz’

It is pertinent to mention here that Tasneem Haider Shah had levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership, claiming that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

Read More: London police record statement of Tasneem Haider Shah

Shah claimed that he is ready to record his testimony before the investigation institutions of Pakistan. He added that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reaches London.

He revealed that PML-N was also aware of the journalist’s location in Kenya and he was told that Arshad Sharif will be assassinated in Kenya.