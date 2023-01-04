Tasneem Haider alleges ‘video of Arshad Sharif’s murder sent to Maryam Nawaz’

LONDON: Tasneem Haider – who claimed to be a spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) London – alleged that the video of the torture and murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif had been sent to Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Tasneem Haider made new revelations regarding the senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya. He claimed that the journalist had been murdered on the orders of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. He added that Maryam hated Arshad Sharif a lot.

“Nasir Butt used to do illegal activities for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. I was asked to assassinate Arshad Sharif first but I refused to complete the task by saying that I have no contacts in Kenya, therefore, the task was given to someone else.”

Haider claimed that the assassins had also filmed a video of Arshad Sharif before murdering him. They tortured the journalist and later killed him, he added.

“The video of torturing and murdering Arshad Sharif was also sent to Maryam Nawaz. I have also watched the video by myself on the mobile phone of Nasir Butt.”

Tasneem Haider claimed that Nawaz and Maryam will return to Pakistan after the facts of Sharif’s murder case are exposed. The PML-N top leaders have also informed the London police about their plan to return to Pakistan.

He further claimed that London police assured him to not allow the PML-N top leaders to leave the United Kingdom (UK). He reiterated that he has also recorded his testimony to the London police.

On December 16, it emerged that London police recorded the statement of Tasneem Haider Shah, claimed to be PML-N’s spokesperson in London, over the allegations levelled against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

According to details, Tasneem Haider Shah’s statement was recorded at London’s Hammersmith Police Station after he accused PML-N leadership of being involved in the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and the attack on former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, the self-proclaimed PML-N spokesman claimed that he had provided the evidence in regards to the allegations he levelled against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

