Tasneem Haider claims PML-N leadership asked him to backdown from stance

LONDON: In another fiery press conference, Tasneem Haider Shah, who claimed to be a spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Wednesday vowed he will not back down from the allegations leveled against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Tasneem Haider Shah’s statement comes after he claimed that PML-N leadership contacted him and asked him to back down from the allegations leveled against the senior party leadership.

“If I’m hanged or put in jail, I will not back down from my position.

Tasneem Haider Shah said that he and his family are receiving ‘threatening phone calls’. Nasir Butt is a pawn, actually, Maryam, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are to be arrested, Shah added.

Shah further said that JIT formed to probe the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan has contacted and recorded his statement, while, today, he will record the statement in front of the magistrate through a video link.

The PML-N ‘leader’ claimed that he had made Nasir Butt the PML-N vice president, who promised to end the cases registered against him after becoming part of the murder conspiracy against Imran Khan.

Earlier, Tasneem Haider Shah levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

