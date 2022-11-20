‘Tasneem Haider included in probe into Imran Khan attack’

LAHORE: Punjab Home Adviser Omar Sarfraz Cheema has announced that Tasneem Haider Shah, claimed to be Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson, has been included in investigation into attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the authorities have contacted Tasneem Haider and included him in the investigation into attack on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The home adviser further said that the central, provincial and district leadership of PML-N will also be questioned regarding the Wazirabad gun attack following revelations of self-proclaimed PML-N spokesperson.

“The scope of the Wazirabad incident investigation has been widened,” Cheema added.

Earlier in the day, Tasneem Haider Shah levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

Shah claimed that he is ready to record his testimony before the investigation institutions of Pakistan. He added that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reaches London.

He revealed that PML-N was also aware of the journalist’s location in Kenya and he was told that Arshad Sharif will be assassinated in Kenya.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

In the shooting on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad, a party worker was killed and six people including Imran Khan were injured.

