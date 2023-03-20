Alleged audio leak of former CJP Saqib Nisar, Imran Khan’s lawyer surfaces

An alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Khawaja Tariq Raheem surfaced, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a purported audio tape PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Tariq told the former CJP that the way this lady (Maryam Nawaz) talks she needs a proper reply, she needs to be sorted outside.

In response Saqib Nisar said that it reminds him of elder Tarar Sahib who used to say that when dogs bark at you, stay away from them.

On this Khawaja Tariq Raheem told former CJP Saqib Nisar that he is right and he already gave a befitting reply on ARY.

Saqib replied that he does not get pressurized, “I don’t worry but you never know, friends like you can explore anytime” he added.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Tariq Raheem said that “just let me know what to say, I will do whatever you want”

Earlier, the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ‘targeting’ judiciary for personal gains.

Saqib Nisar had said Maryam Nawaz wants to achieve ‘specific gains’ by creating political chaos in the country. “Maryam Nawaz is taunting me by calling ‘Baba Dam,” said the former top judge and added, “It is a tragedy if someone’s child turns manner less.”

