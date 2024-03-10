Alleged dacoit killed, citizen injured in exchange of fire

KARACHI: An alleged robber was gunned down while a citizen also sustained injuries as both were involved in the exchange of fire in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Sunday, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to the details, a citizen named Shahid resisted robbers when they tried to snatch his motorbike. During the resistance, the citizen and the alleged robber opened fire on each other.

The police said as a result of the firing, the alleged robber was killed while Shahid also sustained wounds. “Another man identified as Asif also sustained injuries but it is still uncertain as if was a passerby or accomplice of the alleged robber,” the police added.

It said that the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital while further investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 7, yet another Karachiite lost his life at the hands of street criminals over robbery resistance in Karachi’s Korangi area.

A man identified as Mohammad Fayyaz was killed while another person, named Fawad Bakhsh, sustained bullet injuries after bandits opened fire on them over resisting robbery near Korangi’s Vita Chowrangi

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was reported just a day after bandits shot dead a private university student in the Korangi area of Karachi over resisting robbery.