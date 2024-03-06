Another man killed over resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: Another Karachiite lost his life at the hands of street criminals over robbery resistance near Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a person identified as Mohammad Fayyaz was killed while another person, named Fawad Bakhsh, sustained bullet injuries after bandits opened fire on them over resisting robbery near Korangi’s Vita roundabout.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was reported just a day after bandits shot dead a private university student in the Korangi area of Karachi over resisting robbery.

The incident took place in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town neighborhood. The victim has been identified as Laraib, a private university student.

According to police, the victim was intercepted by two suspects while returning home from a gym.

“The suspect fired a bullet that hit near the eye of the victim, which turned out to be fatal,” police said.

Later, the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah taken notice of the murder and directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to ensure the arrest of Laraib’s killers as soon as possible.

“There is no place for such incidents and students are our precious assets,” Mr Shah said, according to a spokesperson for the CM House. He ordered the police to establish pickets and intensify patrolling to check an alarming rise in the mugging incidents.

On Tuesday, DIG Ghulam Azfar Mahesar suspended the area SHO Faraz Ali Khan and demoted him to the rank of assistant sub-inspector from sub-inspector with immediate effect.