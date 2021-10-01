Here’s how a US woman caught an 11-foot tall alligator

A woman from the Louisiana state of the United States caught an alligator that was 11-and-a-half feet tall, a foreign news agency reported.

Maria Ellis, a 35-year-old from Baldwin city, went to the office of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area to collect three alligator tags which she had won in a lottery.

The report mentioned that Ellis along with her brother-in-law Bryan Mires and Craig Weenum were checking the baited set-lines from their boat when they came across the captured massive reptile that was on the bank.

Watch: Man uses trash can to catch an alligator

They at first could not believe what they had come across. Their boat came towards the creature which was moving was moving up-and-down to free itself. They finally managed to grab hold of it after Bryan Mires pulled the set-line tightly.

Ellis faced problems in shooting the alligator as it was moving up-and-down with the boat but prevailed after struggling for an hour.

Read More: Man steals alligator from golf course, beat it to ‘teach a lesson’

The 35-year-old gave credit to her team by saying that there was no way she could have done it alone.

The Alligator In the Trash Bin

Recently, a video of a man catching an alligator with a wheelie trash can also went viral on social media.

The clip showed the man and the alligator face to face and he was trying to avail a trash bin for his help.

He slowly approaches the alligator with the garbage can that had its lid open. The creature is then seen crawling backwards. The man succeeds in catching the gator before a person approaching him with a mobile in his hand.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!