Amar Khan sets social media on fire with viral pictures

Actor Amar Khan looks absolutely stunning in viral pictures of her recent photoshoot on social media.

The actor, who plays the central role of Abeer in the super-hit drama Baddua, took to Instagram to share the images with her fans.

Here are the viral pictures that have got thousands of likes and generated buzz on social media.

Earlier, the actor appeared as a guest on the ARY News program Har Lamha Purjosh where she talked about the following of social media on social media platforms.

The Baddua star, who is a graduate in film-making, claimed that several celebrities have fake followers on their official social media accounts, adding that they buy followers for up to Rs 1 or Rs2 per follower.

She went on to say that that she never curses anyone if she is criticized. The actor mentioned that she even likes the negative comments against her hoping that it will make them realize their mistakes.

The celebrity claimed that a social media user said that the trolling is done on purpose for getting attention.

The actor went on to say that Indian movies should be shown in India but the celebrities are targeted when they say that art has no boundaries.

Amar Khan maintained that although she likes Indian projects but would not work in them as she will only like to contribute to the Pakistani entertainment industry.

