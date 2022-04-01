ANF Islamabad recovers 86 narcotic capsules from man’s belly

Islamabad: ANF Islamabad on Friday, recovered 86 narcotic capsules hidden inside the belly of a passenger at Islamabad Airport, ARY News reported.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation on Islamabad Airport on Friday, recovered a bag full of Narcotic capsules from the belly of a passenger.

The passenger was set to travel to Bahrain from Islamabad via an International Airline, ARY News reported.

According to details, the bag recovered from the belly of the passenger contained 86 narcotic capsules.

ANF Islamabad has arrested the passenger and also registered a case against him under the Anti-Narcotics act.

Also Read:ANF Peshawar recovers 18kg drugs from car

On February 18, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshwar had arrested two accused after recovering 18kg of drugs from their possession.

Anti-Narcotics Force Intelligence and ANF Karachi had also conducted a joint operation on February 9 near Karachi’s Al-Asif Square area and nabbed three accused with drugs.

The Anti-Narcotics Force recovered 3.030kg of drugs from the arrested accused.

Also Read:ANF recovers three kg drugs in Karachi

On February 5, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a major raid at the Karachi seaport terminal had recovered 360 kilograms of heroin.

An ANF spokesperson had said that on a tip-off the ANF conducted a raid at the port and recovered 360 kilograms of heroin from the containers of cargo booked for the UK.

Comments