ANF official martyred, another wounded in Turbat gun attack

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) official was martyred and another sustained injuries in a gun attack in Balochistan’s Turbat city on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The ANF spokesperson said in a statement that unidentified assailants carried out a gun attack on the officials in Turbat. An ANF official was martyred and another got injured in the gun attack.

Both ANF officials were performing security duties when the attackers opened fire on them, the spokesperson added.

The martyred ANF official was identified as Constable Ashraf who was a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swabi.

Earlier on December 28, unidentified assailants had carried out a gun attack on the vehicle of senior officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Lahore.

Two FBR deputy commissioners, Salman Ali and Ali Solangi had miraculously escaped unhurt in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in the vicinity of the Muslim Town police station.

The bullet rounds hit the rear side of the vehicle, however, the FBR officers remained safe in the incident.

After being informed, a heavy contingent of police forces had rushed to the crime scene and launched an investigation.

Punjab police chief had taken notice of the gun attack on the vehicle of FBR officers in Lahore and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO). He had issued directives to immediately trace and arrest the culprits involved in the gun attack.

