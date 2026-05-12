KARACHI: A fresh alleged audio recording of suspected drugs maker Anmol alias “Pinky,” widely dubbed the “Cocaine Queen,” has surfaced following her arrest in Karachi, further intensifying the high-profile drug network case.

According to reports, the newly leaked audio purportedly captures Anmol Pinky explaining how narcotics should be consumed and warning against mixing certain substances. In the recording, she allegedly advises users not to consume cocaine with beer, claiming the combination is “dangerous” and has a harmful reaction.

“You cannot take cocaine with beer — the combination is toxic,” the voice in the audio can be heard saying. Anmol Pinky further claims that beer does not combine well with any substance and can become “poisonous” when mixed.

The alleged recording also includes remarks suggesting that whiskey could be consumed alongside cocaine, while cautioning against other combinations.

The latest leak comes after another controversial audio clip attributed to Anmol Pinky circulated on social media. In that recording, the accused allegedly mocked law enforcement agencies, claiming investigators had pursued her for years without success.

“You people have no sense. Officers spend eight or nine years chasing me and retire without being able to catch me,” the voice in the earlier clip allegedly stated.

In the same audio, Anmol Pinky boasted about operating across Karachi and challenged authorities to apprehend her network.

Also Read: Anmol Pinky’s audio leak goes viral after court appearance

“I am working across the entire city. We have spread our influence throughout Karachi — arrest us if you can,” the alleged voice said.

Law enforcement authorities have yet to officially verify the authenticity of the leaked recordings. However, the audios have sparked widespread debate on social media and renewed concerns over the scale of narcotics trafficking networks operating in Karachi.

Investigations into the case remain ongoing.