KARACHI: Fresh controversy has emerged in the high-profile Anmol alias “Pinky” case after a family alleged that police mistakenly entered their residential address in the FIR despite having no connection to the accused, ARY News reported.

According to reports, police stated that Anmol Pinky was arrested from Bilal Arcade in Karachi’s Garden area. However, the address mentioned in the FIR reportedly belongs to a flat occupied by another family for the past eight years.

The affected residents claimed they were shocked after media reports about the arrest began circulating, prompting the landlord to ask them to vacate the apartment within two days.

“We do not know Anmol Pinky or any woman by that name. We have never even heard of her in this building,” members of the family said while speaking to the media.

Also Read: Anmol Pinky’s past, money trail and marriage to police officer under scrutiny

The family questioned how police included their address in the FIR and accused authorities of serious negligence that caused them mental distress and reputational damage.

“Because of the police’s mistake, we are facing severe psychological stress and social embarrassment,” the residents stated, urging the Sindh government to take notice of the incident.

The development has triggered concerns over whether the incorrect address was the result of procedural negligence or an attempt to shield the accused by misreporting key details in official documents.

Authorities have yet to issue an official explanation regarding the discrepancy in the FIR.

Earlier, fresh details surfaced regarding the alleged narcotics network operated by Anmol alias “Pinky,” the suspected cocaine maker and dealer arrested from Karachi’s Garden area, revealing how she allegedly built one of the city’s most organized drug distribution operations.

According to investigative sources, Anmol Pinky left home at the age of 14 with ambitions of becoming a model and soon became involved in party circles.

Sources claim she later married a lawyer allegedly linked to an international cocaine trafficking network, after which she reportedly entered the narcotics trade alongside him.

Following her divorce from the lawyer, Anmol allegedly married a police officer and gradually expanded her operations with the assistance of her three brothers.

Investigators claim she learned methods of cocaine production through internet research before eventually creating her own “brand” within the underground drug market.