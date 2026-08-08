LONDON: British counterterrorism police said on Friday they reopened an investigation into an attempted burglary ​reported last year in London as part ‌of their probe into the murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe.

The Metropolitan Police in April 2025 received a ​report of an attempted burglary at a ​Greater London area address. The Metropolitan Police carried ⁠out enquiries with support from Counter Terrorism ​Policing London but no arrests were made and ​the probe was then closed.

“Following the re-opening of the attempted burglary investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line ​of enquiry which was not identified and pursued ​by them at the time, which may have been relevant,” ‌said ⁠Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

The police did not provide further details on how the two cases may have been connected.

Widdecombe, ​78, a ​prominent figure ⁠in Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, was found dead at her home ​in rural southwest England on July ​9 after ⁠being attacked the day before.

British prosecutors on July 20 charged Joshua Kerry, 28, with the murder. Police ⁠have ​said their investigation into the ​motive, including any possible political motivation, remains ongoing.

Man charged with murdering former British minister Ann Widdecombe