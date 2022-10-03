Another KMC official injured in Karachi fire station attack dies

KARACHI: Another official of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade department, who was injured in a gun attack on Korangi fire station, succumbed to his wounds in hospital, raising the death toll to three, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the deceased KMC official – identified as 30-year-old Irshad Rehmatullah – was under treatment at the intensive care unit of the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPGMC) for critical injuries.

In a statement, the police said KMC official had sustained bullet injuries along with his two subordinates – Amir and Mehboob – when two unknown suspects attacked the Fire Brigade office at Korangi’s Bilal Chowrangi.

The police said that investigation into fire station attack was underway from various aspects. “Forensic of shell found at the crime spot has been conducted,” they said, noting that a new weapon was used in the firing incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that two employees were gunned down on October 1 when unidentified men attacked a fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to details, two unidentified men stormed the fire station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing two employees and injuring one. Meanwhile, fourth employee saved his life by fleeing the scene.

After they rounded up the four employees, the unidentified accused opened fire on them, killing two of them on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Amir and Mehboob.

