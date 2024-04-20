Another robbery involving ‘policeman’ reported in Karachi

KARACHI: A man disguised as a policeman looted a grocery store in another Karachi robbery incident, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CCTV footage showed a man wearing a t-shirt over khaki pants similar to the police uniform, carrying out a robbery in the grocery store.

Despite several footages of the man carrying out robberies in a similar fashion, the local police of Karachi failed to arrest the culprit.

A few days ago, CCTV footage from a bakery belonging to a popular Pakistani burger chain captured an alleged policeman engaged in a robbery.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged in which an alleged police officer can be seen conducting a robbery at a bakery of a Pakistani burger chain located in Karachi’s Tariq Road area.

The accused in the video can be seen arriving on a bike wearing police pants and shoes, later he held the staff hostage at gunpoint and fled after looting money from the cash counter.

“We thought the policeman came to the bakery as a customer,” the management said.

The alleged policeman – wearing a mask throughout the incident – snatched the mobile phones from all the staff and held them hostage at gun point.

Earlier to this incident, a dairy farm businessman accused Sindh police of robbery worth millions in Karachi.

The victim claimed that the Sindh police officials allegedly conducted a raid late at night in the house located in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.

The victim claimed that the police officers forcefully entered the house and subjected them to torture before allegedly stealing gold and money worth millions of rupees.

On the other hand, the local area police claimed that the raiding police team did not coordinate before carrying out the operation.

SSP East has initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to ensure the circumstances surrounding the police raid.