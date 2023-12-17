ANP mulls seat adjustment with MQM-P, PML-N in Karachi

KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) contacted Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on seat adjustment in Karachi for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the ANP leadership and MQM-P discussed matters related to electoral alliance on several seats in Karachi.

Sources revealed that the ANP Karachi leadership is not in favor of forming an alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Furthermore, several meetings have already held between ANP, PML-N and MQM-P in connection with seat adjustment for upcoming polls.

MQM’s refusal to adjust traditional seats

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) refused to adjust its traditional seats with with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P leaders have excused themselves from adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, MQM-P showed agreement on seat adjustment in some constituencies of Lyari, Keamari and Malir.

Both sides agreed on holding discussions for adjustment on a rural seat in Malir. Mustafa Kamal would be MQM-P’s candidate for the Baldia Town seat, whereas, the political party insisted on naming its candidates on both National Assembly (NA) seats in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, PML-N urged MQM-P to support its candidates in those constituencies where candidates secured 20,000 to 25,000 votes in the previous elections held in 2013 and 2018.

PML-N demanded to field its candidates in a few provincial assembly seats in Karachi and Hyderabad. However, the final decision was not taken yet.