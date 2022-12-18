ANP starts preparations for general elections

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has started preparations for the upcoming general elections and announced the names of the candidates in two major districts, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Awami National Party announced names of the candidates in two major districts, Peshawar and Buner, for the upcoming general elections. The announcement was made by ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan.

The ANP spokesperson Haroon Bilour will contest the upcoming general polls in PK-78 Peshawar-XIII while Abdullah Yousafzai will contest the elections in PK-77 Peshawar-XII and Yaseen Khalil in PK-74 Peshawar-VI.

In October, the Awami National Party (ANP) had threatened to leave the ruling alliance if upcoming by-elections were further postponed.

This was stated by the provincial president of the Awami National Party for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

“ANP has officially conveyed this message to the federal government that if these by-elections are further postponed then, ANP would withdraw from the election and will be quitting the alliance,” Aimal Wali said.

The statement from ANP comes hours after the interior ministry requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone by-polls scheduled for October 16 for 90 days.

