Apple 'trains' its own AI model for China market

Apple has trained a large language model specifically for the China market, three people ​familiar with the matter said, a departure from the iPhone maker’s strategy of relying on third-party models to power AI features ‌in the country.

The AI model was developed in partnership with Alibaba Group (9988.HK), opens new tab and trained with the Chinese tech giant’s support, the people said, declining to be named as the information is sensitive and not public.

Apple’s training of its own China-specific model has not been reported before. The company had previously leaned towards domestic partners’ models to bring generative AI to ​iPhones and other devices sold in China, where U.S. models such as Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which Apple pairs with its own ​technology in its home market, are not available.

Apple and Alibaba did not respond to requests for comment.

Apple Intelligence, the ⁠company’s suite of AI tools, is expected to launch in China in the coming months after an update to its iOS operating system, the people ​said.

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A China-tailored model of its own would give Apple greater control over the AI experience in its most competitive overseas market, where it has lost ground to ​local rivals including Huawei that have raced ahead with AI-equipped handsets.

Apple’s planned rollout represents a unique dual-track strategy on AI deployment for a foreign firm in China, which would allow it to navigate steep regulatory hurdles that have limited access for many other U.S. technology firms.

It would also make Apple the first foreign company approved by Beijing to offer ​a proprietary AI model in China, marking a rare collaboration by U.S. and Chinese tech firms amid a widening trade and diplomatic rift between the ​two countries over AI.

at ​role Apple’s self-trained model would play alongside third-party Chinese models and how those are working together.