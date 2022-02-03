Appointment of Lahore NAB DG challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was approached on Thursday against the appointment of Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Jamil Ahmed.

Muhammad Iqbal, a lawyer by profession, filed a petition naming the federal government, the National Accountability Bureau chairman, and Jamil Ahmed as respondents.

Also Read: Pervez Musharraf assets: IHC issues contempt notice to NAB chief

The petitioner stated that Mr Ahmed has been appointed as the Lahore NAB DG on a contract basis for a period of one year by relaxing the relevant rules in “sheer violation of directions of the Supreme Court”.

“The appointment of a contract employee in the most sensitive and active region of National Accountability Bureau in such a haste smacks of mala fides,” he said in the petition.

Also Read: Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM’s aide on accountability

The petitioner contended that the appointment is illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority, hence, void ab-initio and of no legal effect.

Therefore, he pleaded with the high court to set aside the Lahore National Accountability Bureau DG’s appointment.

Comments