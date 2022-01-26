Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM’s aide on accountability

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, ARY News reported.

The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Musaddiq Abbasi as advisor on accountability and interior with immediate effect.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause 910 of the Article 93 of the Constitutions of Pakistan, the President on the advice of Prime Minister, has been pleased to appoint Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

Earlier today, President Dr. Arif Alvi accepted Shahzad Akbar’s resignation as the adviser to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior. The Cabinet Division issued a notification to this effect after the president’s approval.

On Jan 24, advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar stepped down from his post. Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, he announced that he has resigned as the PM’s aide.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto,” he said.

In Dec 2019, Shahzad Akbar had been appointed advisor to the PM on accountability and interior affairs.

