Areeba Habib’s mayun pictures, videos go viral

The pictures and videos of actor Areeba Habib’s Mayun function are going viral across social media platforms.

Her close family members along with friends and fellow celebrities, including Zhalay Sarhadi and Sana Fakhar, were seen in the visuals of the function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zaranoor (@zaranoor350)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

A picture sees Areeba Habib, who played the role of Meenu in the super hit ARY Digital serial Jalan, serving tea to those who came to the celebratory ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Areeba Habib, who had donned a yellow-coloured outfit, was seen all-smiles and dancing with fellow stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)

It is pertinent to mention that the Koi Chand Rakh star had exchanged the rings with her fiance Saadain Imran Sheikh by sharing a picture of their intimate ceremony in August this year.

The celebrity in December announced on Instagram that they will tie the knot on January 2.

She was seen as Nishaal Niazi in the drama Koi Chand Rakh, which was directed by Siraj-ul-Haque. She then portrayed the character of Misha in Shaqielle Khan-directed Jalan.

Moreover, she has quite a fan base on social media platforms with 2.2 million Instagram followers. She takes to the picture and video-sharing platform to share pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!